CNN Data Guru Spotlights Trump’s ‘Bonkers’ Economic Polling Freefall: ‘Took a Beautiful Swan and Turned It Into an Ugly Duckling’

CNN’s Harry Enten accused President Donald Trump of taking a “beautiful swan” and turning it into an “ugly duckling” during a segment spotlighting his economic polling freefall on Tuesday.

“Jobs are this area where there’s just so much concern right now,” observed anchor John Berman to kick off the segment.

“Yeah, Donald Trump took a beautiful swan and turned it into an ugly duckling as far as the American people are concerned. Because these numbers, as John and I were discussing just before this segment, absolutely crazy in how the American people have totally turned on Donald Trump,” agreed Enten. “Take a look here: Trump’s net approval rating on jobs and employment. In January 2025, look at that, overall, plus 9 points. Hey, that’s pretty good. But down he goes. Minus 13 points overall. But you think that’s nuts? Take a look at the independents! They go from plus seven, way, way, way down off the screen to minus 30 points! That’s a 37-point drop in the net approval for Donald Trump among independents on the issue of jobs and employment.”

Berman followed up by observing that “this next chart is actually the one that really blew my mind. It’s about people’s views of the job market in general over a similar period of time.”

“Yeah, OK, if you think these numbers are crazy, this next one, these are bonkers,” Enten concurred. “Okay, what are we talking about here? Americans rate the job market as bad or good. February 2025, equal shares say fair-, or say bad or good, 42-42. Look at this now, over just a year’s time, now the clear majority, 52%, up like a rocket, rated as bad compared to just 33%, down in the basement, who rated as good. So what we’ve seen is Americans rating the job market, it was an even split a year ago, and now the clear majority, by a 19-point margin, rate it as bad rather than good, and that goes a long way to explain why Donald Trump’s numbers on jobs and employment have fallen through the floor.”

Watcha above via CNN.

