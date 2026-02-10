Trump Praised Cops for ‘Stopping’ Epstein and Urged Them to Focus on ‘Evil’ Ghislaine Maxwell in Unearthed FBI Document

President Donald Trump thanked local cops for investigating Jeffrey Epstein and urged them to “focus” on “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell in 2006, according to a document released in the latest batch of Epstein-related files.

The Miami Herald was the first outlet to report the document on Monday night. The document summarized an October 2019 interview with former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, who told the feds that Trump was “one of the very first people to call” when he heard cops were investigating Epstein for sex crimes with teenage girls.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him,” Trump told Reiter, according to the FBI file. “Everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

Trump said people in his hometown of New York City knew Epstein was “disgusting,” and that he was around Epstein one time when he was surrounded by teenagers; Trump said he “got the hell out of there” once he noticed.

The president also warned the cops about Maxwell being Epstein’s accomplice. Trump said “she is evil and to focus on her,” according to the file.

Epstein later pleaded guilty to charges of soliciting a minor for sex in 2008 in Florida, and many felt his 13-month prison stint was way too soft of a punishment.

The newly-unearthed FBI document showed local police were investigating Epstein as far back as the early 2000s for his crimes, according to Reiter. He said state prosecutors “said the victims were not credible and would show their MySpace pages and such” and “refute minute details in the probable cause affidavit,” which blocked charges from being made sooner.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence over the central role she played in Epstein’s criminal sexual enterprise.

On Monday, she pleaded the Fifth Amendment and ducked questions from lawmakers on Epstein.

Trump has denied any sexual misconduct and said the latest batch of 3.5 million Epstein-related files that were released last month “absolve” him. The New York Times reported a “propriety search tool” found Trump’s name in 5,300 of those documents, but no emails between Trump and Epstein have been unearthed in the millions of documents shared by the Justice Department.

In related news, Trump said he plans on suing author Michael Wolff for “conspiring” with Epstein to sabotage his political career.

