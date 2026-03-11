New York Post correspondent Lydia Moynihan boasted on Tuesday that former President George H. W. Bush’s 1991 Operation Desert Storm in Iraq was “very popular” and led to an “89% approval rating” during a defense of President Donald Trump’s war with Iran — ignoring the fact that Bush and the Republican Party proceeded to be wiped out in the election the following year.

“The American people love to win,” said Moynihan during a debate on CNN NewsNight. “If you go back and you look at Desert Storm, and obviously you can speak to this much better than I, I mean it was very successful.”

She continued, “The amount of time they had troops on the ground for was days, not even weeks, and you look at Bush’s ratings coming out of that and he had an 89% approval rating, so the fact of the matter is we don’t know how this is going to end, and if it is a month, I think that’s gonna be huge.”

CNN host Abby Phillip replied, “Well, it’s already been much longer than Desert Storm, and it’s also, of the conflicts that we’ve seen over the last, you know, 50 years, this is perhaps the most unpopular. The American people are already unhappy with this.”

While Bush did receive a high approval rating coming out of Operation Desert Storm, he was defeated by Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton in the election the following year – ending 12 years of Republican leadership in the U.S.

After the 2000 election, Clinton was replaced in the White House with President George W. Bush, who proceeded to enter the United States into a much longer conflict – the Iraq War – three years later.

Watch above via CNN.

