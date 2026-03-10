Josh Hawley Says ‘It’s Time To Declare Victory’ and End Iran War

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday that the U.S. military operation in Iran has achieved all of President Donald Trump’s goals, claiming the time had come to “declare victory.”

Hawley joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the U.S. and Israel’s ongoing campaign in Iran. Watters asked the senator about Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-AZ) remark that the war was “not going well” for the Trump administration, a point which Hawley vehemently disagreed with.

“If you look at our overriding priority here, which is to deny nukes to these crazy people, how can you look at what’s happened in the last year?” said Hawley.

He continued:

I mean, you had Trump taking out the nukes back in June. Now you’ve had the last ten days. Does anybody really think these people are ever gonna try to make a nuke again? What would they make it with, like charcoal? This is an overriding success. Our military is astounding the world, and I agree with what the president said last night. You look at all the success we’ve had in the last ten days. I mean, this thing is a victory. I think we should be hailing our military as the heroes they are. We ought to be thanking them for their service, and we ought to be saying we’ve achieved our objectives here big time.

When asked by the host if Hawley believed that Trump would look to end the operation or continue it, the senator claimed there was little left to do in Iran.

“I think that he’s achieved his objectives the way he’s laid them out. You just put it beautifully, Jesse. What is there really that’s left to do that we haven’t already done?” he said.

He continued:

We have demonstrated to the world and anybody who’s watching, by the way, that we have overwhelming military superiority, and we know how to use it. We have totally destroyed forever their nuclear program. We have destroyed the ballistic missiles. We have destroyed their Navy. This has been a total success in whatever it’s been, 11 days. I thought the president’s remarks last night that he could declare victory today, and it would be a 100% victory, I think is true. I think we ought to say to our heroes, thank you for a job well done. This has been absolutely amazing. It’s been astounding, historic. Now it’s time to declare victory.

Watch above via Fox News.

