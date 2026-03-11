Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump’s Iran ‘Distraction’ From Epstein Is Turning Out ‘More Damaging’ Than Files

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump’s Iran “mess” on Tuesday as a “distraction” from scrutiny of his mention in the Jeffrey Epstein documents, as he scoffed that the war was “ironically” turning out to be “more damaging” to the president than the files themselves.

The remarks came during the host’s opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as the 11th day of strikes against the Iranian regime by the U.S. and Israel drew to a close.

The attack came weeks after the Justice Department released millions of files, including images and correspondence, related to Epstein, increasing interest in the president’s past associations with the disgraced financier.

Kimmel drew a line between both situations, as he framed the war as designed to “distract us” and mocked the Trump administration’s messaging around the objectives of the Iran mission.

“You should declare victory,” the host recommended to Trump. “Maybe they can go to Kinko’s and print up a banner that says ‘Mission Accomplished’ too. Right?”

He continued, “That is basically what he is going to do. He’s going to make a huge mess and walk away like it’s the new toilet in the Lincoln bathroom. Trump claims we are way ahead of schedule on the war. He’s got a schedule, which means it should be over just around the time we see his taxes and the rest of the Trump-Epstein files.”

“Ironically, this war he launched to distract us from those could turn out to be more damaging to him than the Trump Epstein files themselves,” he jabbed, adding, “They’re saying this could be worse. And that would mean he’d have to come up with another distraction from the war.”

Addressing Trump again, Kimmel said: “If you do need that, Mr. President, I got a good war. You know what would distract us from the war? Release the unreleased Trump Epstein files!”

Watch above via ABC.

