Irate DC Residents Whine to MS NOW About Trump’s Lincoln Reflecting Pool Revamp: ‘An Incredibly Stupid Idea’

Several disgruntled citizens in Washington, D.C. griped to MS NOW on Saturday when they were asked for their assessment of President Donald Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Host Alex Witt said the “verdict” was in on Trump’s $14 million “vanity project,” before her program aired a few reactions MS NOW captured a day earlier. And three of the four people MS NOW featured bashed it.

One guy in a neon green biker helmet whined, “I think it’s an incredible waste of money. I think it’s an incredibly stupid idea.”

That came right after an older gentleman in a Minnesota Gophers hat said he would have “preferred to keep it like it was.” And a granny-aged woman with a short haircut said she was not a fan one bit of Trump’s revamp.

“I think it’s horrible,” she told MS NOW. “The color I’ve seen on the news is disgusting to me, as opposed to how beautiful it was in the past.”

Their complaints were offset somewhat by the first man who spoke to MS NOW. That man — who was wearing a blue t-shirt with the American flag on it and a bucket hat celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday — said the pool looked “great.”

“I’m glad it’s getting filled up now so that the tourists can start to see it,” the man added.

MS NOW’s interviews coincided with the renovation project wrapping up.

Trump sang the project’s praises on Friday, while also bashing ex-Presidents Barack Obamas and Joe Biden; Trump said they both “failed miserably” at fixing the “filthy” pool, even though the “spent over $100 million” on it.

Trump added:

The pool gets completed at four o’clock and the water will start to flow in and it won’t leak because it’s done properly and it’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be American flag blue. It’s the color we picked and I think it’ll be something amazing. It’s never worked. A great concept that never worked because it always leaked. They used stone originally and the stone leaks because it’s got a lot of crevices and we have a very special material that we use and we’ll do this for a tiny fraction.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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