Ticketmaster Blames Spurs, Pivots Away From Blocking Knicks Fans From Buying Tickets to NBA Finals

Knicks fans looking to watch their team potentially win their first title in 53 years on Saturday will now be allowed to buy tickets to watch the game in San Antonio, after Ticketmaster and the Spurs changed a policy that blocked non-Texans from getting tickets.

The change comes after Ticketmaster was limiting ticket sales to Game 5 of the NBA Finals to fans within a 150-mile radius of the Spurs’ home arena. That move led to a lot of complaints from Knicks fans and even New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who cried “foul” over it.

But the blowback led to Ticketmaster and the Spurs caving, apparently. Ticketmaster blamed the Spurs in a new statement on Saturday afternoon, saying the “geographic restrictions” were “set by the hosting team.”

“If you bought your tickets on Ticketmaster, you have a valid, authenticated ticket that will get you in tonight,” the statement added. “No tickets purchased on Ticketmaster for this game have or will be canceled.”

That statement came out about a half-hour after Madison Square Garden Sports — the group that owns the Knicks — said they had talked to Spurs ownership about the ticket restriction.

“Contrary to prior reporting, we’ve confirmed with Spurs ownership that they will not be revoking any tickets that Knicks fans have to tonight’s game in San Antonio and all ticket holders will be allowed in Frost Bank Arena,” the MSG statement said. “We look forward to tonight’s game.”

The Knicks say they’ve confirmed with the Spurs that all ticket holders will be allowed inside tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/hkGl5PawZ9 — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) June 13, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, the New York Post reported the 150-mile radius would be enforced by checking the billing address on all credit card transactions. Any orders by fans outside the restricted zone would be canceled and refunded, the report said.

That spurred Hochul to vent, “Thousands of New Yorkers bought tickets, booked flights, and made plans in good faith. Ticketmaster and the Spurs should reverse this decision and let the fans who bought those seats keep them.”

Her post followed the Knicks’ historic comeback in Game 4 on Wednesday night, storming back from being down 29 points to win the game. Swingman OG Anunoby was the hero, thanks to his incredible tip-in of a missed Jalen Brunson shot with 1.2 seconds left that gave the Knicks a 1 point win.

That play sent Madison Square Garden in to a frenzy and put the Knicks on the verge of winning the NBA championship for the first time since 1973.

Game 5 of the Finals is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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