‘Show Me Your Phone!’ Hunter Biden Draws Comparisons to Graham Platner In Empathetic Defense

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Coming to the defense of Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast Friday, Hunter Biden invoked a message of redemption that seemed informed by his own years of personal controversy, telling critics, “Show me your phone!”

Former President Joe Biden’s son has been on a media tour of sorts lately, appearing on Candace Owens’ podcast in late May and becoming quite active and outspoken on social media.

His interview with Newsom, titled “Hunter Biden Doesn’t Care What You Think About Him,” even included jokes about running alongside the California governor in a 2028 presidential bid.

On the embattled Platner, who has made headlines throughout his campaign for a Nazi-linked tattoo, sexually explicit messages sent to women while married, and recent allegations from former partners about his treatment of women, Biden urged listeners to extend grace.

“I think that his relationship with his wife is his relationship with his wife,” he said. “I always say to people, ‘Show me your phone! Give me access to your iCloud.’ Let’s go through it and pull everything that we can that is inappropriate, that is off-color, that is, you know, that selfie that you took when you were drunk off your a**, and you send it to your blah, blah, blah.”

He continued:

Like, show me your phone! And if that’s the standard by which we are going to judge people, particularly people in elected office, then I don’t think we are gonna have many people who are going to be elected to office. And so, as it related to Graham Platner, I focus on this — I have not heard anything, in any way, that would say to me that he is an abusive, misogynistic, or anti-Semetic, or racist person. And, I have heard this from Graham Platner though — that he thinks we should all have free healthcare. I have heard this from Graham Platner also — that he thinks that we have to radically change our politics. I have heard this from Graham Platner —that working people are getting f*cking screwed.

In a post on social media, Hunter Biden asked after asking his reader to “show” him their phones:

You won’t. You won’t because you know what I know. Any one of us, frozen at our worst moment, photographed in our lowest hour, looks like a monster. Looks like a stranger. Looks like someone who deserves to be cast out. That is not who we are. My mom and baby sister were killed in a car accident when I was just a kid. Cancer took my brother Beau, my best friend and my rock. I battled alcoholism. I battled addiction. I chose the coward’s way out more times than I can count. For years I believed the defining chapters of my life were written by tragedy, loss, and shame. I no longer believe that. Pain can shape us. Loss can humble us. Failures can leave scars that never fully fade. But none of them have the authority to define us.

Watch the full clip above via @ThisisGavinNewsom⁩ on YouTube.

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