CNN Viewer Shoots His Shot With Panelist Ashley Allison During Live Broadcast

One CNN NewsNight viewer used a feedback message to the show after a night of fierce debate on Monday to shoot his shot with Democratic strategist and panelist Ashley Allison, asking for her “digits.”

Phillip was reading viewer reactions during the show’s closing moments, noting that one viewer’s message was a “two-parter.”

“‘Trump may be a blessing in disguise. He’s shown us every weakness in our laws that must be fixed after he’s gone,’” the host read aloud, before adding: “‘Also, I would love to get Ashley’s digits.’”

The camera cut to Allison, mouth open and visibly stunned.

“Period!” one co-panelist chimed in.

“OK!” Allison said, laughing.

After reading out another viewer reaction – joking that co-panelist and New York Times columnist Charles Blow could “bring full Thanksgiving dinner energy to a debate about the weather” – Phillip turned back to Allison with one final quip.

“So, Ashley, a viewer shooting his shot for you tonight,” the host said.

Allison smiled: “My DMs are open. I’m joking, I’m joking, I’m joking!”

“All right!” Phillips said, smiling as the panel laughed and the host wrapped the show.

Watch above via CNN.

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