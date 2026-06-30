‘Turncoat!’ Megyn Kelly Rages at SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett for ‘Constantly Siding With the Left’

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly let loose on Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in a searing rant after the judge helped sink President Donald Trump‘s bid to limit mail-in voting.

Kelly’s broadside against Barrett came after former Trump strategist Steve Bannon ripped the judge for siding with the court’s liberal justices in the case Watson v. Republican National Committee.

Barrett wrote the court’s majority opinion, which allows mail-in ballots to be counted after election day, infuriating Republicans.

“She’s supposed to be one of ours,” Kelly raged.

.@megynkelly reacts to Amy Coney Barrett saving the Democrat mail-in ballot schemes: “Kagan, Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson– I have to admire their commitment to their side. They never abandon their side… Amy Coney Barrett is a turncoat. She’s constantly siding with the… pic.twitter.com/29WD4zyI92 — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) June 30, 2026

The host went on to slam Barrett as a “turncoat” before also going on to criticize Chief Justice John Roberts, both of whom joined liberal Justices Sonya Sotomayor, Ketanji Jackson Brown and Elana Kagan in the 5-4 decision:

“Just as Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, she’s supposed to be one of ours. Why do ours, why are they always so wiggly? Honestly, like the libs, you can take it to the bank. Kagan, Sotomayor, Katanji Brown Jackson. I have to admire their commitment to their side. They never abandoned their side, only in the most obvious cases where like they, I mean, they’d just get killed if they didn’t in terms of the blowback, the rhetorical blowback. But they stick together. Amy Coney Barrett is a turncoat. She’s constantly siding with the left. John Roberts, obviously, and he is pursuing the wrong agenda as Chief Justice. You know, he’s an institutionalist meant to protect the Supreme Court. That’s not your job. That’s not your job in the actual decision-making. And I can see in protecting the Supreme court’s reputation standing up for justices who are under attack, you know, threatened physically, but — you change your vote for that? I don’t know that that’s what he did here, but it’s definitely what he didn’t upholding Obamacare. So those two, you know, we’re supposed to have six, three conservatives to Libs. And today we only had four conservatives and that’s how we lost because Roberts and Barrett jumped over to the liberal side and Barrett even wrote the court’s majority opinion. Mississippi’s a red state, But the decision is expected to have a major impact. More than anywhere in Democrat-heavy states…”

Watch above, via SiriusXM

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