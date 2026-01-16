CNN’s Scott Jennings Says ICE Deserves a ‘Ticker-Tape Parade’ to Celebrate Its ‘99.9997% Success Rate’

CNN’s Scott Jennings argued that ICE deserves a “ticker-tape parade” to celebrate what he described as its “99.9997% success rate” during a heated Thursday evening debate.

The conservative commentator’s crack came after host Abby Phillip noted that the Department of Homeland Security is “being sued in court over not just incidents, they’re being sued by American citizens over what they’re calling illegal stops.”

“So let me ask you, Scott,” continued Phillip. “There are documented cases of American citizens being harassed by ICE, of non-citizens being stopped randomly simply based on maybe they have an accent, maybe they happen to be in a particular place, like near an airport working for Uber. And at the very least, it raises questions about whether people’s constitutional rights are being violated.”

“And if that is the case, isn’t it justified for Americans to be concerned about that?” she asked.

“So, according to the reporting, there have been 170 American citizens who have been detained for some period of time during this period in which they have deported about 660,000 illegal aliens,” replied Jennings. “That’s about a 99.9997% success rate. If any other government agency got stuff that right, that often, we’d be throwing them a ticker-tape parade!”

Watch above via CNN.