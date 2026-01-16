‘Why Is This So Difficult?’ Gavin Newsom Ducks, Dips, Dives, and Dodges in Trans Debate With Ben Shapiro

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro called out California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) for refusing to answer whether a boy can become a girl on the latest episode of the latter’s podcast, This Is Gavin Newsom.

After Newsom scoffed at President Donald Trump’s assertion that surgeries are being performed on kids at schools and Shapiro conceded the point while pointing out that children are being “socially transitioned” without their parents’ knowledge, the conservative commentator sought to drill down to the root of the issue:

SHAPIRO: The fundamental question that lies at the root of all of this is the question that you’re not wanting to answer, which is whether boys can become girls.

NEWSOM: Yeah, I just-, well, I think I’m for the grace of God. Yeah.

SHAPIRO: I mean, I appreciate the sympathy. I also feel terrible for-, listen, anybody who’s suffering with any sort of mental or physical condition, that’s terrible.

NEWSOM: I mean, I think it’s been the case for generations, for time immemorial. I, you know, God bless. I just-, I don’t know how-

SHAPIRO: Why is this a hard one? I just don’t understand why this is a hard one.

NEWSOM: Because I don’t know why it’s such a, why is it such a-. I’m curious. I understand the political potency of it.

SHAPIRO: It’s not that it’s politically potent-

NEWSOM: But it just-, how-, it’s so few-, we’re talking about so few people-

SHAPIRO: It’s not about the-

NEWSOM: -that are struggling with gender identity issues. A lot of remarkable people, a lot of wildly successful people, and they’ve gone on their life, have incredible lives. I just, I don’t know. There’s so much hate and bigotry, so much condemnation, so much judgment.

SHAPIRO: OK, this is the part where I start to object. The idea that if I say-

NEWSOM: You may not be spewing it, like some others, trust me, this is the business they’re in.

SHAPIRO: No, no no,-, there are lots of terrible people who say lots of terrible things, but it is not an act of bigotry to say that a boy cannot become a girl, nor should my children be taught in K-through-12 public schools that a boy can become a girl. That is not an act of bigotry, that’s an act of rationality and biological simplicity.

NEWSOM: I respect your point of view. And, you know-,

SHAPIRO: But does the state?

NEWSOM: -good people disagree on this.

SHAPIRO: I know. But does the state?

NEWSOM: -and a lot of states, not just California, well-established rules, by the way, that predate me. Again, this is not where I started campaigning and advocating on these issues, as some suggest. And look, I’m with the governor, Governor Spencer Cox, who said about many of these issues, never has so much attention been placed on so few people.

SHAPIRO: The problem is, I do think that on an electoral level, to go to the politics, it is a barrier to entry for a lot of people when you say a boy can become a girl. And then just on a realistic-

NEWSOM: And by the way, and I respect if that’s your barrier to then listening to people on a myriad of other issues. So be it. It is what it is.

SHAPIRO: I just find it-, I find it strange that even if you wish to have a public policy that pursues something different, we cannot just admit that boys and girls are two different things and that a boy cannot become a girl. Why is this so difficult?

NEWSOM: Yeah, I understand your point of view.

SHAPIRO: I appreciate it.

NEWSOM: And, you know, and I also respect Caitlyn Jenner, you know, I do.

SHAPIRO: I’ve got respect for individuals.