Renee Good was found with four gunshot wounds after being shot by an ICE agent on January 7, according to a newly-revealed incident report.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported on Thursday that the Minneapolis Fire Department’s incident report about the fatal shooting revealed she had four gunshot wounds to the head, arm, and chest. Good was shot by an ICE agent after partially blocking a roadway in Minneapolis.

Good reportedly took two gunshot wounds to the right side of her chest, one to her left forearm, and another to the left side of her head.

The Fire Department report revealed that Good was found unresponsive in her car just before 10 a.m. Footage from the scene showed Ross fire off multiple shots after Good began moving her vehicle. After the shots were fired, Good’s car continued forward, hitting another vehicle.

ICE officials have insisted Ross acted in self-defense and Good used her car as a weapon. Local officials like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), however, have pushed back on this narrative and been highly critical of the ICE agent involved in the shooting.

When Good was found, she was bleeding from her left ear and her pulse was “irregular” and “inconsistent,” according to the incident report. Good was removed from the vehicle to the sidewalk, but by then was “still not breathing and pulseless.” The report noted that it was an “escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders.”

Paramedics continued trying to revive Good as they transported her to the hospital, but life-saving efforts ceased at 10:30 a.m.

Good’s death has led to intensified protests in the city of Minneapolis, which is now suing President Donald Trump’s administration over its deployment of ICE agents.

In a press conference that followed Good’s death, Mayor Frey defiantly told ICE at to “get the f**k out of Minneapolis.”