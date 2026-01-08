Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN) flat-out declared he represents a “failed state” while blasting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s (D) reaction to the shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE agent.

In a Thursday Newsmax appearance, Stauber complained there’s a “lack of leadership” in the state and said Walz and other officials “villainized” ICE agents leading up to the shooting and killing of Renee Good, a mother of three, this week.

Stauber declared Minnesota to be a “failed state,” blasting Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) over their reactions to Good’s death and allegations of massive welfare fraud in the state.

“If you want to look at what a failed state looks like, all you have to do is look at the state of Minnesota under the lack of leadership of Tim Walz and our Attorney General Ellison and, of course, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey,” the congressman said. “For the last many, many months, they’ve villainized law enforcement, federal law enforcement.”

Following Good being shot and killed, Frey told ICE to “get the f**k out” of Minneapolis. Walz has also blasted the FBI for blocking state investigators from accessing evidence from the scene.

Stauber also blasted Minneapolis’ “sanctuary city status” and said ICE is making it “safer,” citing the hundreds of arrests ICE has made.

The congressman also laid into Walz and Ellison over allegations of widespread welfare fraud in the state, which he estimated could be somewhere between $9-11 billion.

He said:

It was really when Walz became the vice presidential candidate where all of this came to light. The national media actually exposed the vast majority of it, and he’s taken no accountability. He has fired no one. And he called the whistleblowers, those that came forward, he called them racist and belittled them and intimidated them. And the fact of the matter is the fraud under his watch is historic. We figure between $9 and $11 billion under Wallace’s watch. And quite frankly, during the Oversight hearings and all the information that’s coming out on Minnesota fraud, I believe that’s what pushed Tim Walz and his Democrat colleagues to encourage him to leave his gubernatorial race.

