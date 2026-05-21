President Donald Trump went on a “rigged election” tirade from behind the Resolute Desk on Thursday when asked about the Democrats’ autopsy on the 2024 election — a contest that he won.

It all started as Trump hosted an event with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and various grocery store honchos to announce a rollback on Joe Biden-era restrictions on refrigerants.

Trump then took questions from the assembled reporters, including The Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan, who asked the president if he thought Democrats had “learned lessons from that election, and have you seen the report?”

Instead of taking the opportunity to gloat about his 2024 victory over Kamala Harris, Trump appeared to have only heard the word “elections” and unleashed a rant about how “rigged” they are.

“I think the elections are so rigged, and we have to do something about it — and we’re gonna do something about it,” he began.

Trump then encouraged the House and the Senate to “get together” and pass the SAVE America Act.

He then turned to the issue of mail-in voting, which he lambasted as “crooked.”

“And so in Maryland, as you probably saw, they have 500,000 mail-in votes that were corrupt,” Trump added. “They were corrupt. They said the printer made a mistake — don’t believe that. And they got caught with 500,000 mail-in ballots that were corrupt. We gotta stop it. … We have more corrupt elections than third-world countries have.”

From there, Trump rounded on everything from transgender athletes, open borders, and “cheating” Democrats before returning to the need for the SAVE America Act.

“I don’t know what these people are thinking,” he said. “The only way they can win is to cheat. And that’s what they want to do. And we ought to pass the SAVE America Act.”

Read the full exchange below:

MARY MARGARET OLOHAN: Mr. President, the DNC released a report this morning their report on the last election on why you won and the Democrats lost. One thing that it mentions is how they failed to reach Middle America, Southern Americans. Do you think they’ve learned lessons from that election, and have you seen the report? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think the elections are so rigged, and we have to do something about it — and we’re gonna do something about it. But we cannot continue to have — and frankly, the Senate and the House, they oughta get together and they ought to pass the SAVE America Act so that you have Voter ID. And so important that you have proof of citizenship. A little thing like proof of citizenship. And also, mail-in voting, which is so crooked. And so in Maryland, as you probably saw, they have 500,000 mail in votes that were corrupt. They were corrupt. They said the printer made a mistake — don’t believe that. And they got caught with 500,000 mail-in ballots that were corrupt. We gotta stop it. We have a country that has a very corrupt—. We have more corrupt elections than third-world countries have. And we ought to get smart — pass the SAVE America Act. That will be a long way. Voter ID, voter identification. The Democrats don’t want to pass. Now, I tell you what. The Democrat voters do want to pass 87%. But the Democrat politicians don’t want to pass. And the reason is there will never be elected again because with their policy of open borders, transgender for everyone, I call it transgender mutilization of your children for everybody. Men playing in women’s sports, all of that stuff that they do, high taxes, they want to tax hike. They voted in favor of high taxes. They voted against a tax cut. They voted in favor of men playing in women’s sports. I don’t know what these people are thinking. The only way they can win is to cheat. And that’s what they want to do. And we ought to pass the SAVE America Act.

DNC Chair Ken Martin released the autopsy of Kamala Harris’s crushing loss in the 2024 presidential bid against Trump on Thursday while under intense pressure from his own party to do so.

With the document came a disclaimer that the report did not meet Martin’s standards.

Watch above via Fox News.

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