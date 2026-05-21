Trump White House Hands Out ‘Weaponization Fund’ Talking Points to GOP Senators

President Donald Trump’s White House sent a letter Thursday to Senate Republicans on the main talking points in support of the $1.8 billion “weaponization fund.”

The Department of Justice announced the fund as a way to pay back those who were victims of the supposed weaponization of the legal system. The fund came on the heels of Trump — along with his Trump Organization and his sons — reaching a settlement in the president’s highly unusual lawsuit against the IRS. It was widely believed the fund would primarily benefit those who were convicted for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot.

On Wednesday morning, Punchbowl News reporter Andrew Desiderio obtained a letter sent from the White House to the officers of GOP senators. The letter included multiple benefits explaining who can receive compensation. It read:

What is the Anti-Weaponization Fund? The Anti-Weaponization Fund was created to hear and redress claims of Americans who suffered from lawfare and weaponization, defined as the use of government power to target them for “improper and unlawful” reasons.

The Fund results from the settlement of a case involving unlawfully leaking tax returns, unlawfully searching the President’s home, and improperly targeting/investigating the President. Who will benefit from the Fund? This is about seeking accountability for all Americans who were victims of lawfare and weaponization: millions of Americans whose online speech was censored at the behest of the government, parents silenced at schoolboards, Senators whose records were secretly subpoenaed, churchgoers targeted by the FBI, and so on.

Submission of a claim is voluntary—nobody is required to do so. That is why court approval was not required.

There is no partisan restriction: Democrats can submit claims, too.

As part of the settlement, the President, his sons, and the Trump Organization, LLC will receive a formal apology but no monetary payment or damages of any kind. They cannot receive any money from the Fund, either.

NEWS — White House just sent this one-pager to Senate GOP offices on the $1.8B “weaponization” fund ahead of Blanche’s meeting with Senate R’s. It says there are “no partisan restrictions” & Dems can apply too & that senators “whose records were secretly subpoenaed” can apply pic.twitter.com/p3VS2QpS9Q — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 21, 2026

The letter also detailed the structure of the committee that will oversee the fund. The members of the committee will be appointed by Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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