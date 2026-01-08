JD Vance Wildly Claims Video Backs Up His ICE Shooting Claims: ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Vice President JD Vance suggested Thursday that there is no need for additional evidence to back up the conclusions he has made on the fatal ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday when a woman — 37-year-old Renee Good — blocked a road and prevented vehicles carrying ICE agents from proceeding. The agents then got out, approached Good’s vehicle, and reached for the door to open it. Good attempted to flee before one of the agents shot her multiple times at point-blank range. As Good tried to drive off, she nearly hit the agent.

In the aftermath of the event, Vance has repeatedly referred to the woman as a “deranged leftist” and insisted that she deliberately tried to run over the agent. During Thursday’s White House briefing, the vice president joined Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and claimed that Good was part of a “left-wing network” responsible for coordinated attacks on law enforcement.

During the briefing, NBC News correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked Vance if he was “preempting a thorough investigation by drawing such conclusions.” At the time of writing, little information about the incident had been made public aside from the litany of footage recorded by witnesses, and according to Minnesota law enforcement, the FBI wasn’t sharing information from the investigation.

Vance implied it was an open-and-shut case when he responded:

Well, first of all, the Department of Justice is going to investigate this. The Department of Homeland Security is already investigating this. But the simple fact is what you see is what you get in this case. You have a woman who is trying to obstruct a legitimate law enforcement operation. Nobody debates that. You have a woman who aimed her car at a law enforcement officer and pressed on the accelerator. Nobody debates that. I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it’s a tragedy of her own making, and a tragedy of the far left who has marshaled an entire movement, a lunatic fringe, against our law enforcement officers.

Many journalists, analysts, and pundits have argued that the video evidence does not back up the Trump administration’s claim. The New York Times published an analysis on Thursday, for example, titled, “Videos Contradict Trump Administration Account of ICE Shooting in Minneapolis.” The Times report, which includes video footage for readers to watch, concluded that “three camera angles show that the vehicle appears to be turning away from a federal officer as he opened fire.”

Must watch: NYT just released a damning forensic analysis of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. It flatly refutes Trump administration claims — confirming the motorist was driving away, not toward the officer, and the officer was not hit by the vehicle.https://t.co/n8opkxbtmU pic.twitter.com/jJ0ttyr34R — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 8, 2026

Watch above via Fox News.