‘Disappear and Resign’: Karl Rove Expresses Relief His ‘Friend’ Is Leaving Congress After ‘Egregious’ Behavior

Fox News’ Karl Rove expressed relief that his friend, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), is resigning from Congress during a Tuesday morning segment.

After introducing Rove, anchor Dana Perino prompted him with the following intro:

The New York Post editorial board wrote this, “Eric Swalwell rape Allegations Are Only the Tip of the Iceberg for this Democrat-Media Scandal.” He’s been accusing others for a long time, Karl. I think back to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and watching those clips last night, it was really interesting to see this turn of events.

“Yeah, look, he has been better known as a political gladiator than a legislator, and you’re right. He and his running mate, Adam Schiff, spent time attacking Republicans. Swalwell was particularly aggressive in it, you know, not a serious legislator. And it now turns out that there are a whole series of women who’ve come forward to make these accusations about him, and it is time for him to go,” replied Rove before turning his attention to Gonzales, whom he described as “a friend of mine.”

“We hosted fundraisers for him [Gonzales], he was a serious legislator who worked hard at securing the border and fixing a broken immigration system. But again, it turns out that he too engaged in inappropriate behavior with two staffers and people need to remember that, yes, these are human beings capable of error and mistake, but this was egregious on the part of both of these men and it is better for the House as an institution that they both disappear and resign,” he continued.

Swalwell and Gonzales both announced their intention to resign from Congress on Monday. The California Democrat faces a number of sexual misconduct allegations, including multiple rape accusations, while the Texas Republican has admitted to having an affair with a former staffer who committed suicide after her husband found out about it.

Watch above via Fox News.

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