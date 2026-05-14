John Fetterman Defends Trump’s Americans’ Finances Gaffe on Fox News: ‘What He Really Was Saying…’

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) argued that the clip of President Donald Trump remarking, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation” was being taken out of context during a Wednesday evening interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Before leaving for a state visit to China on Tuesday, Trump was asked if Americans’ “financial situations” were motivating him to reach a deal with Iran. He replied, “Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.”

The comment was seized on by a number of the president’s opponents, who argued that it demonstrated just how out of touch he was.

On Wednesday, Fetterman brought up the comment after Hannity observed that the lawmaker is “the only voice in the Democratic Party, elected official, that has stood with the president” on Iran and asked him, “Why are these issues so important to you?”

“Well, because I’m always going to stand with Israel and the Jewish community. And I would like to remind everybody that Israel is our special ally, and America is always the force of good in that region, but also in the world now, too. And now, why I’m the only Democrat that voted for that, because all the other Democrats, we’ve all said in the past, we can’t let Iran build the nuclear bomb. And now, when someone did something about that to really prevent that, you know, why wouldn’t I support that? So I’m proud to have that vote,” answered Fetterman, who continued:

And also something that the president said before he left for China. I mean, he said something that got clipped, saying, I’m not thinking about American people financially. But what he really was saying, what he did say is like, ‘I am really thinking that we can’t ever let Iran building a bomb.’ And I mean that’s exactly, that’s the essence of what that is, and to hold that line. I mean, how could we just walk away and not let that-, you know, let that happen. And now the whole world should join us, stand with us. China, Europe, all these other countries should say we should demand Iran end their nuclear ambitions. And now we can all get back to building up all of our nation and parts of the world. So that’s here we are. People, you know, people in my party have forgotten that the Iranians actually the really bad guy. Why are they involved? Because what Iran has been doing for almost five decades. You know, they’re the ones that organized 10/7. They’re the one that created Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis now. So that’s why I’m proud to stand, you know, through this entire thing.

Watch above via Fox News.

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