Dr. Oz Urges Americans To ‘Make Lots of Trump Babies’ Before Next Year’s Midterm Elections

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of Medicare and Medicaid Services, said on Thursday he is hoping Americans “make lots of Trump babies” before the 2026 midterm elections.

Oz was on hand with President Donald Trump for an Oval Office press event about the price of weight-loss drugs, which Trump is seeking to align with the prices of the drugs in other developed countries in what is called most-favored nation pricing.

The famous TV doctor took to the lectern after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed obesity.

“President Trump, I believe you won the election because you remember the forgotten man,” Oz said. “Secretary Kennedy spoke passionately, as he always does, about the problem with obesity. And just to put some very fine point numbers on this, obesity itself is responsible for half of all chronic disease.”

The doctor went on to praise the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative that was started by Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist and trafficker of whale heads and bear caracasses, who once claimed Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Chinese people and Ashkenazi Jews.

Oz then pivoted to fertility drugs and the matter of “Trump babies.”

“Today’s the fourth [most-favored nation],” he said. “President Trump highlighted the first three – leading U.S. company, leading European company, with a drop in fertility drugs that will make lots of Trump babies, I’m hoping, by the midterms,” he said.

About 10 minutes after Oz invoked “Trump babies,” one of the attendees at the event passed out. Shortly afterward, a photographer in the Oval Office snapped a photo of Trump with his back turned to the scene, appearing less than pleased.

Watch above via Fox News.