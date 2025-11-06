Chris Hayes Marvels at Photo of Trump Looking ‘Annoyed’ Right After Man Passes Out in Oval Office

Chris Hayes took a moment on Thursday night to show viewers an incredible photo of President Donald Trump right after a man passed out in the Oval Office hours earlier.

Trump held a press event regarding the price of weight loss drugs. As the CEO of pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly spoke at a lectern, an unidentified man had a fainting spell of some kind. Fox News aired the event live and showed Trump looming over the man as others tended to him. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was shown bolting from the scene, after which Fox News cut away. But AFP photographer Andrew Harnik remained in the room and snapped quite the photo of the president.

On Thursday’s All In on MSNBC, Hayes showed a video from the meeting, where Trump appeared to briefly fall asleep.

“When Americans see Donald Trump slumped in a chair in the Oval Office today, appearing to nod off during a presentation on prescription drug costs, it’s fair for folks to wonder, does he appear to care much about what I have to pay at the pharmacy?” Hayes said, before showing Harnik’s photo of Trump.

It shows the passed-out man being tended to off to the right as Trump, who is standing behind the Resolute Desk, has his back turned to the scene.

“Trump stands unmoved, annoyed-looking, as staff rushes to revive the man,” Hayes continued. “And you can look at this photo of Trump, it’s reasonable to think, that guy doesn’t care about getting my costs down. Not really.”

Hours after the Oval Office meeting, Trump appeared in the East Room with leaders from Central Asia. One reporter asked him about food prices, to which the president falsely responded that prices are going down.

“So, I don’t wanna hear about the affordability because right now, we’re much less,” Trump said.

