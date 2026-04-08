Fox Anchor Notes ‘We Don’t Know’ What Trump Wants From Iran After Leavitt Shoots Down Ten-Point Proposal

Fox News anchor John Roberts reacted to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s briefing on Wednesday by tearing up Iran’s ten-point peace proposal, which Leavitt said is in the trash can.

“The president is going to discuss with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, the possibility of the United States withdrawing from NATO. I would imagine, Sandra, that’s probably going to be highly unlikely, but the president is not happy. Karoline Levitt saying, quoting the president, ‘They were tested and they failed.’ So it’s going to be quite a meeting this afternoon,” Roberts began.

Co-anchor Sandra Smith added, “Yeah, calling this two-week ceasefire a fragile truce. Very interesting that the markets throughout this have been watching the Dow, especially oil prices, and not a lot of movement based on what we just heard from the White House. So there’s still this belief, John, as far as market predictions go, that this is going to get done and that there will be a diplomatic solution and that these negotiations will come to an end eventually. Interesting to see them hold steady throughout.”

“Yeah, I mean, we can definitely hope that that happens, but the one thing that we learned definitively from Karoline Leavitt this afternoon is that these 10-point demands from Iran — forwarded by the Pakistani prime minister, by the way — I looked at these and said, ‘Wait a minute, we saw those a couple of weeks ago,’” Roberts replied, adding:

Apparently, a couple of weeks ago when they first arrived at the White House’s doorstep, they said, “This is outrageous,” and threw them in the garbage. So this 10-point plan that was put out by the Pakistanis overnight, we can just kind of tear that up and throw it in the trash, because it does not align with what the president wants. We do not know what the president wants specifically, other than no more nuclear activity and that Iran has to give up the enriched uranium it already has.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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