Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Questions Whether Trump Understood the ‘Complexity’ of Iran Operation

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham questioned whether President Donald Trump understood the complexity of the military operation he launched against Iran during her opening monologue on Monday night.

“President Trump gave Iran until April 6th, right, to strike a deal. And now we are nearing a defining moment for this conflict and perhaps for his presidency,” began Ingraham before playing a clip of Trump saying:

One regime was decimated, destroyed — they’re all dead. The next regime is mostly dead. And the third regime, we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before, it’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change. And frankly, they’ve been very reasonable.

“The president insists that Iran wants to come to the table, telling The New York Post today he’s in talks with its leader of the parliament. But how much power does Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf actually have? The New York Times is reporting that the regime is having some trouble coordinating after so many people were killed. They’re scared to meet in person these individuals, or to have their calls apparently hacked. With different leaders in place, Iranian negotiators may have little knowledge about what their government is willing to concede, Or even whom precisely to ask. So if we cannot come to some type of peace deal with people who can’t be trusted, then what?” wondered Ingraham. “Well, looks like the U.S. is going to escalate. President Trump is already warning of widespread further damage, threatening to hit electric-generating plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island, as he’s reportedly considering sending ground troops in to secure the uranium.”

“Now, knowing what little time we have and how quickly this can spiral out of control, we still have a lot of questions,” she continued. “For instance, was the president fully briefed about the risks of all of this from the beginning? And was he then able to take it all in and understand the complexity of this, how complex it could actually get, and further possibilities of casualties or other damage, the difficulty of dealing with these people? Or was he told this would be relatively quick in and out?”

Watch above via Fox News.

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