Fox’s Brit Hume Praises AOC for ‘Political Gifts’ — But Laments ‘Knowledge Doesn’t Seem to Be One of Them’

Fox News’ Brit Hume called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “woman with some political talents” on Tuesday, but lamented that “knowledge doesn’t seem to be one of them.”

Hume made the crack after anchor Bret Baier asked him about Ocasio-Cortez and California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) respective performances at the Munich Security Conference.

“I think about AOC as this is a woman with some political talents, some political gifts — it’s just that knowledge doesn’t seem to be one of them. I mean, not only did she stumble around about Taiwan, which is a pretty front-and-center issue in American foreign policy for somebody with national ambitions not to seem to be able to speak about,” said Hume. “She also said that Venezuela was south of the Equator. It’s very much north of the Equator. That little bit of geography may not seem significant, but it’s certainly the kind of thing that someone, you know, like her should know about. So I think, you know, she has some schooling remains before she can be taken seriously on the national stage.”

“In the meantime, of course, Gavin Newsom’s over there, and he’s still going on about the threat of climate change. There may be some Europeans left who think that. There’s probably not as many Americans as there used to be, and I’m not sure that’s a winning issue going forward,” he added.

Watch above via Fox News.

