Fox’s Mark Levin Scolds Those ‘Obsessed With the Epstein Case’ for ‘Distracting’ From Obama-Clinton Conspiracy

Fox News’ Mark Levin scolded those “obsessed with” the Jeffrey Epstein case on Sunday’s edition of Life, Liberty & Levin.

Amid the continued uproar over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case, Levin argued that his viewers should set it aside and devote more attention to the alleged conspiracy President Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of leading.

“In many respects, we’re living in an authoritarian democracy right now. It is one that is embraced, advanced, and promoted by the Democrat Party and their ideological supporters. This scandal involving Obama and Hillary Clinton, targeted against Donald Trump, our electoral system, and Mr. and Mrs. America is so stunning in scope that it cannot be discussed enough,” began Levin. “And for those of you who are obsessed with the Epstein case, you are the ones who are distracting us from the Obama-Hillary case. I don’t know what your endgame is with the Epstein case, but I know what my end game here. That is justice. And that is a course correction for our country.”

“The federal government worked hand in glove with the Hillary Clinton campaign and their efforts,” argued Levin. “In July 2016, CIA Director John Brennan informed President Obama that Hillary Clinton was going to concoct and employ a Russia collusion strategy between candidate Donald Trump and Russian President [Vladimir] Putin to draw attention away from her own violations of the Espionage Act in her email scandal. The CIA’s career analysts found no evidence of collusion between Trump and the Russians, or Trump’s campaign and the Russians. None. So in December 2016, they had to fix this, did the Obama regime. After a meeting in the Oval Office involving President Obama, the attorney general, the FBI director, the director of national intelligence, Special Assistant Susan Rice I believe, and CIA Director Brennan, Brennan was directed by Obama to change the CIA assessment by the career analysts.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has submitted that Obama was at the head of what she described as a “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump, and revealed that she had made criminal referrals to the Department of Justice despite the fact that her allegations have been dismissed by conservative legal experts — including Fox’s Andy McCarthy.

