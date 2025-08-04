‘Trump Has Fully Betrayed America’: MAGA Stars Rage About New Law Punishing US States Over Israel

President Donald Trump on Monday drew the ire of MAGA loyalists when it was reported that his administration would punish any state boycotting Israel.

Early Monday afternoon, Reuters published a report detailing the Trump administration’s decision to withhold disaster funding to states that boycott companies tied to Israel. In a statement obtained by Reuters, FEMA said that states must follow the agency’s “terms and conditions.” One condition prohibits states from ending “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies.”

That news was not received well by some of his most prominent supporters. Candace Owens, for example, accused Trump of betraying the American people by tying disaster funding to loyalty to a foreign country. She also claimed it was an “act of treason.”

“Denying Americans who won’t support the genocide being conducted by your friends,” she said in a tweet. “Trump has fully betrayed America for Netanyahu and if you cannot see that now you are completely blind. Best 100 million Miriam Adelson ever spent.

“Yes, in the truest sense of the definition, this is an act of treason. He is now working to undermine Americans in favor of a nation that has always been hostile to the United States.”

She was far from the only one who shared that sentiment, with critics and supporters alike arguing that Trump’s stance was the opposite of “America first.”

Ah, great, more America First https://t.co/1JJNpccnX4 — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) August 4, 2025

I’ve never seen someone tank their legacy so fast. This is not America first and anyone advising him on this should be fired. Put this man in CHECK. https://t.co/J69oZQkiSj — Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) August 4, 2025

It’s absolutely humiliating for America to be controlled by a foreign country like this. https://t.co/ufdfMo0PVI — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 4, 2025

George Washington warned us about this. https://t.co/7KvCHmgRX3 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 4, 2025

This cannot be real https://t.co/kCdz6PzKGW — MILO (@Nero) August 4, 2025

This is NOT 'America First.' https://t.co/Lm4Q6rH395 — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) August 4, 2025

you can only push the American public so far even Evangelicals have their limits and see this subservience as crazy https://t.co/BuaLEn2LXO — Chris Brunet (@chrisbrunet) August 4, 2025

These new conditions, the report continued, are tied to approximately $1.9 billion that state use “search-and-rescue equipment, emergency manager salaries and backup power systems.”