Gavin Newsom Calls Kristi Noem a ‘Scapegoat’ for Stephen Miller: The ‘Dark Heart’ of the Trump Admin

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) accused President Donald Trump of using Kristi Noem as a “scapegoat” after her sudden removal as Homeland Security secretary, instead pointing the finger at the White House’s hardline deportation policy architect Stephen Miller.

Trump fired Noem late Thursday and nominated Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to replace her after reportedly being angered by testimony she gave earlier in the week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

During the hearing, Noem was grilled by Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) and claimed the president had commissioned a $220 million advertising campaign designed to encourage undocumented migrants to self-deport.

Newsom seized on the shake-up while speaking in New Hampshire during a tour promoting his new book, Young Man in a Hurry.

Appearing on-stage with Gen Z liberal influencer Jack Cocchiarella hours after the ouster, the governor was asked about Noem’s firing but quickly redirected attention toward Miller, who serves as White House deputy chief of staff.

“Let’s be honest here. The dark heart of this administration is not known, it’s Stephen Miller and he needs to be next. And it’s really true,” Newsom said.

He continued: “In so many ways, she’s just a scapegoat in all this. Everything she was doing was designed by Miller. And I don’t think it, I know it, remember where I come from, California. Future, in this respect, happened in California first.”

Posting the clip to X, Newsom called out Miller, warning: “You’re next, Stephen.”

