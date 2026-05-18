GOP Senator Says Trump Must ‘Bomb the Living Daylights Out of Iran’ — Because of Biden

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo on Monday morning that he believes President Donald Trump will have to “bomb the living daylights out of Iran” in order to get global oil supply moving again – and blamed ex-President Joe Biden in the process.

“The president threatened Tehran on Truth Social this weekend, saying, ‘For Iran, the clock is ticking. They better get moving fast, or there won’t be anything left of them. Time is of the essence.’ President Trump and Xi Jinping also discussed the conflict during that China summit, agreeing that the Strait of Hormuz must reopen. And California Congressman Ro Khanna was with me on Friday, and here’s what he said. Watch,” Bartiromo said to begin the segment, playing a clip from Khanna:

We need to negotiate to get their enriched uranium out. We’ve had these conversations before about the JCPOA and how President Obama got 97% out. I don’t want to re-litigate it, but the point is that there are a lot of people who want to see a negotiated settlement. I hope you’d talk to Xi Jinping about his involvement in getting a negotiated settlement, get the enriched uranium and keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and make sure that the war ends because it’s literally hurting American farmers, American consumers’ price of food, price of gas, and it’s preventing the Fed from doing what the president wants, which is cut rates.

“Senator, what do you say?” Bartiromo asked Scott.

“Well, first off, President Trump is busting his butt. Does he want the Strait of Hormuz closed? No. But his one is killed by a nuclear weapon? Absolutely not. So he’s doing the right thing by making sure we all don’t get killed by a nuclear weapon,” Scott replied, adding:

On top of that, with China, president do the right things talking to him, but he’s a liar. He’s never going to help us with anything. He’s killed our kids with fentanyl. He’s stealing all of our technology, spying on us. So hope springs eternal. But ultimately, what I think has to happen here is Trump is going to have to go in and bomb the daylights out of Iran. To hopefully finally get a regime that wants to work with them and stop this “death to America, death to everybody in the Middle East” attitude. So it’s a tough time and Biden left him in a horrible situation in Iran and economy and Trump is busting his butt to fix it.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!