Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) bluntly declared Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “needs to go” in a tense back and forth with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo.

Moskowitz kicked off a Wednesday interview with Bartiromo by pushing for Noem to be fired, arguing she’s “absolutely destroyed” ICE.

“I think Kristi Noem needs to resign or be fired by the president. Under the president’s own metrics, this is someone who’s holding up 200 miles of border wall. She’s deported less people than Barack Obama. She’s sent out less federal aid to red states under FEMA. And quite frankly under the president own metrics she’s taken his approval rating on immigration from 59 percent in August to 39 percent in January,” the congressman said.

He referenced the shooting and killing of Minneapolis citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month by federal immigration agents as a major example of Noem’s failings.

“Americans voted to have people deported, criminals and gang members. They did not vote for people to be shot in the street by masked men. And so I think Kristi Noem needs to go. For me, it’s about Kristi Noem. It’s always been about Kristi Noem. I’m a former director of emergency management here in Florida for a Republican governor. And she’s absolutely destroyed FEMA and DHS,” Moskowitz said.

Bartiromo pushed back on the Minneapolis shootings, saying citizens are being encouraged to disrupt agents, leading to potential violence for them.

“Police departments have training to deal with that. It’s the ICE training that is failing. And so, look, I think governors and mayors need to obviously work with our federal government,” Moskowitz argued. “That was part of the breakdown in Minnesota, okay? But in this country, you have a right to protest, okay, but you don’t — U.S. citizens should not be shot in the face just because they’re protesting ICE with their camera.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

