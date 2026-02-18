Jen Psaki and Jasmine Crockett Bust Out Laughing at Trump Over Riff On Senate Race

MS NOW host and former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) busted out laughing at President Donald Trump over his response to reporters about the Texas Senate race.

Rep. Crockett is running against state Rep. James Talarico (D-TX) to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.

They each hope to face the winner of a GOP field consisting of frontrunner Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX), second-place incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), and longshot Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

Trump was asked about the race during a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Monday — the day before early voting started — and said he liked “all three” candidates.

On Tuesday’s edition of MS NOW’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, Crockett and Psaki cracked up over the response and claimed it demonstrated fear on Trump’s part:

PSAKI: Let me ask you about something. Trump was asked about the Republican candidates in the Texas race on Air Force One last night, and he kind of said, I like them all and refused to really endorse any of them. (LAUGHING) What did you make of that? Why do you think that is? (LAUGHTER) CROCKETT: I love it. There’s a couple of things about this, right? A lot of people are like, there’s no way Texas can do this. And I’m here to tell you that even on day one of early voting, we are exploding with participation right now. And we just had two special elections. One this 130 points, another one, this 117 points. We are really ready to do this in Texas. And frankly, right now I will tell you what the insiders tell me. They tell me that he really doesn’t like John Cornyn, so he just doesn’t want to endorse him. We know that the Republicans have already spent $50 million trying to boost Senator Cornyn in this primary, yet he is still trailing Ken Paxton, who only raised $1 million last quarter. We also know that supposedly his chief of staff does not like Ken Paxton. So there’s that. And then Wesley Hunt doesn’t really have a shot. So he doesn’t really know what to do. There are people that are pulling at him in different ways, trying to tell him what’s most strategic to do, but there was a poll that actually dropped today that had me ahead of all three of them. So whichever way they decide to go, we’re ready to win this thing. PSAKI: I’m sure Donald Trump loves Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who may be the Democratic nominee calling out his fearful strategy right now.

via MS NOW's The Briefing with Jen Psaki.

