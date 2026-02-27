House Democrat Rebuts Comer’s Claim that Bill Clinton Defended Trump On Epstein

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, accused Chairman James Comer (R-KY) of misrepresenting remarks made by former President Bill Clinton about President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein during his closed-door testimony on Friday.

Speaking to the press during a break in proceedings Comer had relayed comments by Clinton and given the impression the former president had defended Trump’s record on Epstein, quoting Clinton as having remarked: “Trump has never said anything to me to make me think he was involved and he met with Epstein.”

“I know there’s a lot of curiosity about President Trump, I thought that was an interesting thing that President Clinton said,” Comer followed.

Moments later, however, Garcia told reporters that Comer’s account was “not a complete, accurate description” of what Clinton had said:

President Clinton did bring up some additional information about some discussions with President Trump. I think that the way chairman Comer described it, I don’t think is a complete, accurate description of what actually was said. So let’s release the full transcript so you can all get a full record of what actually was said, which brings up some very important new questions about comments that President Trump has actually said in the past.

Another House Democrat, Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL) took to X to “clarify” Clinton’s Trump comments. He relayed that in a past conversation with Clinton that Trump had fallen out with Epstein “due to a land dispute” which the congressman noted “directly refutes” Trump’s past claims about why the association ended.

I’m happy to clarify. President Clinton brought up a conversation he had with Trump in NYC re: Epstein. President Clinton said that Trump told him that he had a falling out with Epstein due to a land dispute. This directly refutes Trump’s claims about why he fell out with… https://t.co/g03ll16yrE — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) February 27, 2026

Oversight Committee Democrats revealed more in an additional tweet, claiming “Clinton confirmed that he knew Trump and Epstein had a close relationship and said Trump reported having ‘great times’ with Epstein.”

Let's be clear: today, President Clinton raised more questions about the relationship between President Trump and Epstein – specifically with regards to the reason their relationship ended. Claims that President Clinton fully exonerated Trump are wrong and a mischaracterization.… https://t.co/Wor73BpJdC — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) February 27, 2026

In press conferences during breaks at both Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton’s depositions Democrats have repeatedly called for the immediate release of unedited transcripts and video recordings from the depositions.

Watch above via CNN.

