James Comer Teases Bill Clinton Deposition Comment on Trump-Epstein Ties

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) took a break from Friday’s Epstein deposition to update the press on comments former President Bill Clinton made about Donald Trump.

Comer has said the full depositions of Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be released to the public, and it was unusual for Comer to get ahead of the process by quoting the witness.

Regardless, Comer offered this teaser to the media gathered outside the Chappaqua, NY, Performing Arts Center.

“I know there is a lot of obsession about President Trump from the media,” Comer began. “A lot of curiosity about President Trump from the media, and I wanted to make a statement because they probably won’t mention this,” Comer said, referring to the Democrats questioning Clinton.

“Ranking Member [Robert] Garcia asked President Clinton, quote, ‘Should President Trump be called to answer questions for this committee?’ And President Clinton said, ‘That is for you to decide.'”

Comer continued, “And the president went on to say, ‘The president — Trump — has never said anything to me to make me think he was involved.’ And he meant with Epstein,” Comer said. “So, just, I know there’s a lot of curiosity about President Trump and I thought it was an interesting point that President Clinton said.”

Comer said the deposition was about to enter its third hour, which he believed to be the halfway point for the former President’s testimony.

Earlier Friday, Comer said video of Hillary Clinton’s deposition from Thursday was being expedited for the public.

“We will get the video out as quickly as we can get it uploaded with sound and everything from yesterday. So, this is — for all practical purposes — this is a public deposition,” Comer said. “The American people will see it. I have heard that C-SPAN is going to air it wire-to-wire.”

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

