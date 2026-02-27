READ: Bill Clinton Releases Opening Statement Ahead of Epstein Testimony

Former President Bill Clinton has released his opening statement to the House Oversight Committee ahead of his deposition about his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement was posted to Clinton’s X account on Friday as he faced lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York.

“I’m here today for two reasons,” Clinton began. “The first is that I love my country. And America was built upon the idea that no person is above the law, even presidents — especially Presidents.”

He continued: “The second reason I’m here is that the girls and women whose lives Jeffrey Epstein destroyed deserve not only justice, but healing. Theyve been waiting too long for both. Though my brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light, and though I never witnessed during our limited interactions any indication of what was truly going on, I am here to offer what little I know so that it might prevent anything like this from ever happening again.”

Striking a defiant tone, Clinton added: “I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. pic.twitter.com/0rX8cat5Pu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 27, 2026

His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, faced the committee on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

