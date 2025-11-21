‘I’ve Been Called Much Worse!’ Trump Brushes Off Zohran Mamdani’s Insults During Friendly Oval Office Q&A

President Donald Trump brushed off insults that New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani has lobbed at him during a friendly Oval Office Q&A on Friday afternoon.

Trump’s crack came after The New York Post‘s Steven Nelson asked Mamdani the following question:

And Mr. Mamdani, it sounds like you had a productive discussion. But just days ago, you referred to President Trump as a despot who betrayed the country. You said, “I would be his worse nightmare,” and accused of having a fascist agenda. Are you planning to retract any of these remarks in order to improve your relationship?

Mamdani replied:

I think both President Trump and I, we are very clear about our positions and our views, and what I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers. And frankly, that is something that could transform the lives of the 8.5 million people who are currently struggling under a cost of living crisis with one in four living in poverty. And the meeting came back again and again to what it could look like to lift those New Yorkers out of struggle, and start to deliver them a city that they could do more than just struggle to afford it, but actually start to live in it.

“And I’ve been called much worse than a ‘despot,’ so it’s not, it’s not that insulting. Maybe he-, I think he’ll change his mind after we get to working together,” joked Trump after Mamdani finished his answer.

Watch above via Fox News.