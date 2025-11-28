Jeanine Pirro Slams Left for ‘Fueling Division’ Over National Guard Deployment: ‘It Outrages Me!’

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro let loose on “the left” for “fueling the flame of division” by criticizing President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployment in a Fox News tirade Friday, after hosts asked her about initial Democratic pushback to the policy.

The appearance followed in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting of two National Guard members and the arrest of an Afghan national. National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom died of her injuries on Thursday, while the other, Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition.

Pirro appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning, hours after news of Beckstrom’s passing, to explain that she’d upgraded the charges against the suspected shooter to first-degree murder.

After Pirro explained the move by prosecutors, co-host Emily Compagno pivoted to Democrats who had pushed back against National Guard deployments in the past.

Compagno asked: “Attorney General, what is your message to elected officials like Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) that said that our National Guard was terrorizing American cities, that predicted that it would be the National Guard that would shoot innocent Americans and many other horrific comments such as that?”

“You know, it outrages me and there’s part of me that thinks that the left is disappointed that the National Guard didn’t shoot someone,” Pirro began.

She continued: “But the truth is left-wing progressive nonsense is nothing more than fueling the flame of division in this country. People should be grateful that the president of the United States has taken crime so seriously in this country that he is bringing in our law enforcement partners so that we can protect the innocent citizens.”

Citing statistics that homicides and robberies were down, 60% and 50% respectively, in the District of Columbia, Pirro unloaded on the left:

The left wants to complain about it? They should thank God that President Trump is the president. He cares enough about the people of this country to fight the criminals and protect the innocent people.

Rounding on former President Joe Biden, Pirro claimed that the administration carried out “no vetting” when it admitted Afghan nationals during its withdrawal from the country and said the left had delivered that contributing factor also:

Let me say one more thing and it’s not about this case, it’s about vetting in general. The nonsense that the left gave us with this Operation Welcome Allies, look, there was no vetting. If you think there was vetting I have a bridge to sell you. If you saw the chaos that was going on at that airport in Kabul in Afghanistan, it was typical of what was going on in the Biden administration. And the people in the Pentagon, I believe it was [Pentagon Spokesperson John] Kirby and people in the Biden administration said the Afghan withdrawal that we all know was disastrous, was a success. That’s a quote. They called that a success. That chaos is not a success. That is a nightmare.

She added:

There was no vetting. The welcome mat was thrown down. They admitted that they short circuited the vetting. What they did was they brought a 90,000 people in this country that were not vetted. […] We don’t know who they are until we suffer the consequences we have seen in Washington. I was on that scene, it’s a very sad place. Sarah Beckstrom and her family did not deserve this. They should have been protected, which is a first order of government. And the left ought to stop their nonsense and recognize that they are not speaking for the American people, they are speaking about ideology and politics. Donald Trump, the president, the attorney general and myself we’re interested in the facts and the prosecution making people accountable and rest assured, we will.

