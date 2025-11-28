‘His Best Tweet of All Time’: MAGA Celebrates Trump’s ‘Seriously Retarded’ Immigration Pause Post

MAGA is rallying around President Donald Trump’s barnburner of a post announcing an immigration pause “from all Third World Countries,” with some celebrants even going so far as to deem it his “best” and “most important” post ever.

The post, which was fired off on Truth Social late Thursday evening and then reproduced on X Friday morning, read:

A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration. The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc. Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization. These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!

The announcement came just one day after 20-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe were shot by a 29-year-0ld Afghan national who came to the U.S. amid the Biden administration’s chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Beckstrom has since passed away from her wounds.

While Trump’s statement on the policy change might not have resembled what any of his predecessors would have said, his supporters were nevertheless enthused by it.

Fox News’ Kaylee McGhee White called it “A Hall of Fame banger.”

“This is officially the all-time most important post from President Trump. An unending stream of Third World immigration is crushing our country in countless ways. We need a moratorium,” declared The Charlie Kirk Show‘s Andrew Kolvet. “The left will predictably freak out in their shrill, unhinged, adolescent way. Ignore them. Just like The Wall and stopping the invasion on our Southern Border, this will prove to be the president’s most politically popular policy, ever.Repeat: Ignore the media, the virtue signaling, and the tantrums from progressives that will come in the next weeks and months. Their whole plan to destroy America requires new voters to transform the body politic. They didn’t think he had the guts to do this, and he just proved them wrong. Thank you, Mr. President. Patriotic Americans thank you and are deeply grateful.”

“LMFAO!! President Trump calls Tim Walz a RETARD and says Ilhan Omar married her brother to come here illegally,” marveled Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice.

But wait, there’s more:

Absolutely correct.

Deport 15M who came here illegally under Biden.

Deny 50M visa renewals from Third Worlders.

>Says Tim Walz is retarded

>Calls out otherwise nice people who have done nothing to confront the society destroying scourge of mass migration

>Wants to denaturalize and deport Somalis

