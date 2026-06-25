Jesse Watters Insists, ‘It’s Funny That the President’s Middle Name Was Hussein’

Fox News’ Jesse Watters insisted “it’s funny” that former President Barack Obama’s “middle name was Hussein” in Thursday’s edition of The Five.

The subject of discussion was a Wednesday podcast appearance, during which Obama said he finds President Donald Trump’s “obsession” with him to be a “strange” thing.

“I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head,” the former president said on the All the Smoke podcast.

“Trump talks a lot,” said Watters on Thursday. “He says a lot of things. So yeah, he’s gonna mention Barack Hussein Obama. Part of that is just he likes to say ‘Hussein.'”

“Why does he like to say Hussein?” interjected co-host Jessica Tarlov.

“‘Cause it’s funny that the president’s middle name was Hussein,” responded Watters. “You don’t think that’s hysterical?”

“No, I don’t,” said Tarlov. “I think it’s interesting in the context of saying that he’s a Muslim, which is why he says it, so that people still think he’s a Muslim.”

“Well, he did say he was Muslim,” said Watters, “and then he cleaned it up. Remember that NBC interview? He said, ‘My Muslim faith.’ I don’t know what he is. I don’t care what he is. He’s probably an atheist.”

“You know what he is!” insisted Tarlov.

“He is, I know. He’s retired,” conceded Watters.

Since the beginning of his political career, Obama has faced questions about his religion. NBC News covered a 2008 campaign rally of his in South Carolina, emphasizing that while “his father and stepfather were Muslim… [Obama] attended secular and Catholic schools.”

“I’ve been to the same church — the same Christian church — for almost 20 years,” Obama said at the rally in question. “I was sworn in with my hand on the family Bible. Whenever I’m in the United States Senate, I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. So if you get some silly e-mail … send it back to whoever sent it and tell them this is all crazy. Educate.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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