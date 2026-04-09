Joe Scarborough Cracks Up as He Mocks Todd Blanche’s Rom-Com-Style Declaration of ‘Love’ for Trump: ‘That Was Jerry Maguire’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough cracked up as he mocked Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s rom-com style declaration of “love” for President Donald Trump, mockingly asking if he was watching a clip from the movie Jerry Maguire before folding in disbelief at the “clowns” who make up the administration.

After panelist David Rohde warned that Trump needed advisers who would give him the “blunt advice he needs and deserves” when it comes to the Iran ceasefire negotiations, Scarborough pointed out that this was a “problem” across the board – in the Pentagon and beyond – as he pivoted to Blanche.

Blanche, a former defense lawyer for Trump, had given a striking answer at a Tuesday presser when asked whether he wanted the AG role permanently, less than a week after the president abruptly fired Pam Bondi. He said the role would be an “honor” but that if reassigned, he would tell the president: “Thank you very much. I love you, sir.”

“Whether you’re talking about the Pentagon or, I mean, you saw what the acting attorney general said yesterday to Donald Trump?” Scarborough began, laughing, before putting on a mock-romantic tone: “‘I love you, I love you even if you fire me, even if you fire me.’”

“Willie, he says, ‘even if you fire me, I love you!’” he followed, exploding again in laughter.

He continued: “I mean, no, they’re not going to give him the advice he needs to hear that’s good for America, that’s good for the administration. It’s good for Donald Trump if someone will tell him the truth!”

“Well, they just don’t do it,” co-host Mika Brzezinski added.

“Except, I don’t know, maybe Todd Blanche does love, I don’t know – I don’t know what kind of love it is, if it’s agape love, I don’t, I don’t know what kind of love it is – but Todd Blanche literally stood up and said, ‘I love you!’” Scarborough carried on.

Brzezinski quipped: “It was really painful to watch.”

Riffing on the moment, Scarborough joked: “And then they asked another question. He goes, he said, ‘Wait, shut up, shut up! You had me at hello, you had me at hello.’ I was very moved. Very moved by that moment. Oh wait. No, I’m sorry, that was Jerry Maguire. But watching Todd Blanche yesterday, he did sort of strike a Renée Zellweger-type figure.”

Rolling back the clip only hyped Scarborough more, as it ended he hummed Bruce Springsteen’s ballad ‘Secret Garden’, from the Jerry Maguire soundtrack, used during the film’s most intimate moment.

As Brzezinski tried to move on, Scarborough joked that contributor Katty Kay appeared to be crying.

“It’s so beautiful, he loves him,” the host mocked. “Mr. President, he loves you.”

In a strike at Trump, Brzezinski added: “It’s pathetic that they think he needs that, and if he needs that, that’s pathetic so that’s the circle of love right there.”

With Brzezinski attempting to push coverage on again, Scarborough burst, interrupting her: “Can you believe this administration? The clowns in this administration? Well, actually. Seriously? Really? Can you believe them?!”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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