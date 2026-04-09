Mark Halperin Insists There’s Time for Trump ‘to Fix the Problems by the Midterms’ as Popularity Craters: ‘He’s Got a Great Sense of Instincts’

Former ABC News political director Mark Halperin insisted on Wednesday that there was still time for President Donald Trump to “fix the problems by the midterms,” praising the president’s “great sense of instincts” and “great sense of timing.”

During a conversation with Halperin on The Megyn Kelly Show, host Megyn Kelly observed that things weren’t looking good for Trump and the Republican Party in the 2026 midterms following his war against Iran.

“He is down significantly with every constituency that put him in office,” she noted. “He’s gone up with the very small contingent that includes the massively hawkish neocon right, but with every other contingent, he’s gone down.”

Kelly then questioned, “So what do you think his mindset is here coming out of that? Now even that small contingent is unhappy with him, but they’ll get over it because they’re very grateful for the war, but he has so much work to do in regaining the support of the other groups.”

Halperin replied, “Well, he’s not up for re-election, and so where his support stands doesn’t directly affect him. I think that there’s time, although the clock ticks, for him to fix the problems by the midterms, not just by ending the war, but by doing some of the other things Republicans are talking about.”

“He’s got a great sense of instincts and a great sense of timing normally, but this is a complicated one, and I think we don’t know yet how this has gone as compared to his greatest hopes and worst nightmares,” he continued. “As PT Barnum, he’s always going to sell this as a big success, but he has a chance to succeed having done a difficult thing.”

Halperin concluded, “But there’s no doubt that China and Russia must look at this and say, ‘Huh, nice try. If this was meant to intimidate us, it didn’t work.’ And even if gas prices, as he said, they will come down now, it’s still not clear if the goal was to make the American people feel like he accomplished something. He’s far short of that right now.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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