Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche offered a bizarre response to a question about his future in the administration on Tuesday.

Blanche, a former criminal defense attorney for President Donald Trump, held his first press conference as acting AG, less than a week after Trump fired Pam Bondi as attorney general. It is unclear whether Trump will nominate Blanche as attorney general, a position that requires Senate confirmation.

“Is this a position that you would like full-time?” the reporter inquired.

Blanche replied:

I did not ask for this job. I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. And if President Trump chooses to keep me as acting [attorney general], that’s an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that’s an honor. If he chooses to nominate somebody else, and I go back to being the [deputy attorney general] that’s an honor. If he chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I will say, “Thank you very much. I love you, Sir.” So, I don’t have any goals or aspirations beyond that.

Trump fired Bondi on Thursday after the president grew increasingly frustrated about the lack of – or failed – prosecutions against some of his political enemies, including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA). In October, Trump fired off a Truth Social post that White House officials later admitted was meant to be a direct message to Bondi.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action,'” the president posted at the time. “Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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