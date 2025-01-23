President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday declassifying government files on the assassinations of former president John F. Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. Trump said while signing the order that “everything will be revealed” and asked his aide to give the pen to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“That’s a big one, huh? A lot of people are waiting for this for a long — for years, for decades,” Trump said as his aide explained what the executive order was.

Trump has long promised to declassify all the material related to the shooting of President Kennedy in Dallas in 1963, which has become a national obsession as the man arrested for the assassination was himself killed shortly after. Lee Harvey Oswald, who was shot by Jack Ruby, has become the focus of many conspiracy theories and the focus of questions related to how he alone could have possibly pulled off the long-distance assassination.

CBS noted, however, that much of the material related to the investigations into the assassination have already been released. “After a release of some of the JFK files in 2022, the National Archives and Records Administration said 97% of the roughly 5 million pages in its collection related to the assassination were public,” reported the outlet, adding:

The president promised during his first administration in 2017 that he would release the remaining JFK files. That included some 3,000 documents that had never been made public and 30,000 that had been previously released with redactions, but not all of the files were made public during his first term.

Trump himself has previously offered his own thoughts on the assassination, linking Sen. Ted Cruz’s father to Oswalt in 2016. The BBC reported at the time:

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump brought up a story that recently appeared in the National Enquirer. The tabloid published a photo that it says shows Rafael Cruz with Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Ted Cruz’s campaign called the article “another garbage story”.

“His [Cruz’s] father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald’s being — you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous. I mean, what was he doing — what was he doing with Lee Harvey Oswald shortly before the death? Before the shooting?” Trump said at the time.

