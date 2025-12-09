Karl Rove Warns ‘Nutty’ Jasmine Crockett Could Lose Primary: ‘Democrats Are Desperate’

Fox News’ Karl Rove suggested that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) may not even win the Lone Star State’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

Crockett threw her hat in the ring to much fanfare on Monday, causing declared candidate Colin Allred to bow out of the race in the name of party unity. Texas State Representative James Talarico (D) has indicated that he plans to continue to compete for the nomination despite common wisdom holding that it’s Crockett’s to lose.

On America’s Newsroom, Rove also challenged the common wisdom.

“The early coverage of this is that inside the Democrats, this is gonna be a battle between the left and the center. That’s not gonna be the case. It is not left versus moderate. It is nutty versus not nutty. James Talarico, the other Democrat in the race, is as liberal as Jasmine Crockett is. It’s just that he’s not as nutty as she is. She served in the Texas House for one term. She was known for giving inflammatory statements, generally only to reporters, and for achieving virtually nothing,” began Rove.

Later in the conversation, after anchor Bill Hemmer quoted Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), the man whose seat is up for grabs next year, as saying “I think she wins the Democratic primary, and she’s the worst possible candidate they could have in Texas. She’s unelectable,” Rove replied: “I think he’s absolutely right about being unelectable.”

“Is she better or worse than Beto O’Rourke?” inquired Hemmer.

“Robert Francis O’Rourke,” Rove clarified before answering: “Look, I’m not certain she’s gonna be the winner. That would be the only thing because look, Democrats are desperate to have a credible candidate. And over the course of the next three and a half months, she is gonna be seen as not really credible.”

Watch above via Fox News.