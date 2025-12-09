Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan was left more than a little confused about President Donald Trump’s plans for fight events at the White House.

On Tuesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and UFC fighter Brendan Allen were both scratching their heads trying to figure out the logistics of Trump’s planned events for June fights at the White House to celebrate the country’s 250th anniversary.

“What were you just saying? I stopped you because it sounds so crazy,” Rogan told his producer during the episode.

At the Kennedy Center Honors this month, Trump told reporters that eight or nine championship fights would be held outside the White House in June of next year.

“The biggest fights they’ve ever had,” he said. “Every one is a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight.”

He claimed an arena that can hold 5,000 to 6,000 people will be built outside the White House, and UFC head Dana White is holding back on certain events to have them be part of the celebration.

“First of all, there’s only eight weight classes so how’s there gonna be nine title fights?” Rogan asked about Trump’s plans.

Rogan noted the security for the event will be “insane,” a reason Allen gave for wanting no direct part of the event.

Rogan argued the outdoor element is also working against the fight. One UFC fight in Abu Dhabi, he argued, “wasn’t good.”

“What if it’s hot and muggy?” he asked, adding it “gets hot” in the summer in Washington, D.C.

Outdoor elements, Rogan said, completely change a fight, referencing the Abu Dhabi event.

“In Abu Dhabi, they had these bugs that were flying around the size of small birds. It was crazy,” he said, calling the situation “very weird” for the fighters.

