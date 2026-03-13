Whoops: Trump Reportedly Told Aides Iran Wouldn’t Block Strait of Hormuz if U.S. Attacked

President Donald Trump reportedly told officials in his administration that Iran would cave in the face of U.S. military bombardment before blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran is doing instead of caving.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday night that Trump said it was unlikely Iran would shut the strait, and even if it did, he said, the U.S. military could succeed in unblocking it. According to the Journal, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned Trump that if the U.S. attacked, Iran could respond by closing the strait, which connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. About 20% of the world’s crude oil passes through Hormuz.

“Caine said in several briefings that U.S. officials had long believed Iran would deploy mines, drones and missiles to close the world’s most vital shipping lane, according to people with knowledge of the discussions,” the Journal stated. “Trump acknowledged the risk, these people said, but moved forward with the most consequential foreign-policy decision of his two presidencies. He told his team that Tehran would likely capitulate before closing the strait—and even if Iran tried, the U.S. military could handle it.”

Shortly before the story dropped, Trump announced the U.S. had bombed military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, a vital seaport that processes 90% of Iran’s oil. The president said that the U.S. did not hit oil facilities on the island, but added that if Iran continues firing at ships in the strait, he would “reconsider” that decision.

The bombings came as Trump said the U.S. Navy will begin escorting oil tankers through the strait “soon.” On Friday, about 2,500 U.S. Marines aboard multiple warships headed to the Middle East.

More than 1,300 Iranians and 13 U.S. service members since the war began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Iran has responded by attacking Israel, U.S. military installations in the region, and effectively closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, which has sent the price of oil and gasoline surging.

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