‘Mohammed Something’: Trump Rant on Trapped Iranian Nuke Material Goes Off the Rails

President Donald Trump’s rant on Iran’s trapped nuclear material went a little off the rails with him going off about Space Force monitoring “every door” in the country.

Trump spoke on Wednesday from the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France about a deal with Iran that would reportedly include a ceasefire, sanctions being lifted, and the Strait of Hormuz being reopened. The deal has gotten a mixed response from even some Trump supporters, but the president has stressed that the agreement would prevent Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

While speaking to the press, the president discussed removing “nuclear dust” from Iran and previously targeting facilities that were “enriching” material. He claimed Space Force has a camera on “every door” in the country, going off about seeing badge IDs with the name Mohammed, joking it’s a 50-50 chance that’ll be the name of someone being monitored.

The president first ranted about granite versus marble, noting the granite stairs he’s added at the White House.

“They were enriching material under granite mountains. Granite being, for those not in the construction business, granite being a very strong, the strongest stone. It’s not as pretty as marble, but it’s much stronger. It’s a lot stronger, like the new granite I put on the stairs of the White House going to the Oval Office to black granite. It’s rated one million years-plus. No marble’s rated that. Marble’s rated a hundred years if it’s outside,” he said.

Trump continued:

Those mountains collapsed right on top of everything. Nobody’s going to get that for a long time unless we want to get it. We will get it, but we’re the only ones that can. And they say China has the equipment to get it and we have the equipment to get it. And it’s actually not valuable, not a lot of value, but we’d like to get it psychologically, but nobody’s touching it. We also have cameras, that’s what Space Force is. We have the best, we have the greatest military in the world, by the way, but I’m proud of Space Force because I started it. We have Space Force cameras on every single door, every — well, there are no doors, they have been pretty well shattered — but every area of that — if somebody walks in and he’s got a badge with his name on it, like Mohammed something, which is about a 50-50 guess, Mohammed something — they can tell the name, they can give you a serial number, we can see things. You wouldn’t believe the quality of the stuff that we have. That’s why we’ve been so successful.

The president went on to praise his “blockade” in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil flows through, as an historic success.

He said:

Nobody’s ever seen a blockade like that. They’re just — it’s like a steel wall. So what happened is we then terminated that, and I call it the nuclear dust and that was the end of that, but if we didn’t hit that with the B-2 bombers or if it wasn’t successful, they would have had a nuclear weapon, a nuclear bomb at a very high level, not the highest, but it would have been a very higher level. We have much bigger. But we hope that we’re never going to have to use it. We have the most. Russia has second. China is very far behind, but going to catch up, unfortunately. You know, they’re catching up.

Watch above via Fox News.

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