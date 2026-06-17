‘You Never Know’: Trump Entertains Possibility Iran Deal Will Fall Apart Before Signing Ceremony

President Donald Trump took questions from the press alongside the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Wednesday as they both participated in the G7 meeting in France.

Trump riffed at length, attacking Democrats when asked about his decision to try to delay the confirmation hearing for his pick for director of national intelligence.

“It was like a rush act by the Democrats, and they said they were going to approve FISA. And I said, but we want FISA approved, but want the Save America Act approved. Voter ID, proof of citizenship, no mail-in ballots, with exceptions, like for the military, sick — you’re sick, or you’re traveling, disabled — very open and generous. We also want no men playing in women’s sports,” Trump fumed, rattling off some of his greatest hits, adding:

Until we went… No transgender mutilization of our children. None. Those are five things that are 99%… I mean, that’s all we want. It’s not a lot. The Save America Act, and that can be passed. Anyway, they want to pass it, but I’m not going to sign FISA unless it’s done. And this was like a Russia Act. And it was a Russia Act by the Democrats. All of a sudden, they wanted to get… And why are they afraid of this guy? I mean, they’re so afraid of him. They’ll do anything not to have Pulte go in there. He’s a very capable guy, and they’re worried about that.

A reporter then jumped in, “You said the deal — the Iran deal — the text is still being finalized. How confident are you that this Friday signing will happen?”

“You’re talking about this one, on the deal? You know, deals are amazing. I’ve done them all my life. I’ve gone into deals that were 100%, and they don’t happen. I’ve gotten into deals that there was no chance of getting them done, and it happens, and they happen easily. So you never know with deals, do you?” Trump replied, adding:

But you’re gonna find out pretty soon. I think it’ll be done. They want to sign, and then they want to… get back to a normal life. You know, we hit them very hard. Don’t forget, you know, people talk about when this started. This didn’t start three, four months ago. This started years ago when I took out Soleimani. That was a big event. There are those that say it was the biggest event in the Middle East in 50 years. So we took him out, and they became a much different country. And then we terminated — I terminated the… JCPOA, that’s Barack Hussein Obama’s horrible deal that gave them a nuclear weapon, and I terminated it, and I stopped it. And then I stopped it the second time with the B-2 bombers, and these are all major events in the history of the world, in my opinion, because it prevented them from having a nuclear weapon. And now we’re going to do it again, and we’re going to see how it works out. So this is a memorandum of understanding, but it’s a very strong one. This isn’t just like a two-paragraph… This is a long, you know, pretty detailed memorandum that goes into a regular contract. I would think they would do it. If they don’t, then that’s okay. We’ll have to start the process again. And we don’t lose. We have the greatest military in the world. We had the greatest blockade. The naval blockade was 100% effective. And again, they have no Navy, they have no Air Force — all bombed out. I don’t want to say the leaders, but first level of leader, gone. Second level of leaders, gone. Some of the third level of leaders, gone.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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