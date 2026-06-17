Trump Goes on Wild Riff at G7 on Falling ‘Deeply in Love’ With World Leader in a Hotel Room

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President Donald Trump went on a wild riff attacking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and gushing over how he fell “deeply in love” with a world leader when they met in a hotel room.

The president has been attending the 52nd Group of 7 (G7) Summit at Evian-le-Bains in France this week, participating in bilateral and multilateral meetings that have prompted many photo ops.

One of those was a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during which he took questions from the press. When an Egyptian reporter asked about Egypt’s “border security,” Trump launched into a reminiscence about the first time he met Al-Sisi:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, that’s what we’re going to be talking about. You know, listen. REPORTER: How are you going to do this? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: That’s what we’re talking about, of course I support Egypt. He’s a friend of mine. From day one, you know, I met him early in the campaign when Crooked Hillary and I were running against each other, right, and I was told that the President of Egypt is here. That was a big deal. It’s still a big for me to be with the great President of the Egypt, but not as big as it used to be before I ran. So, he was in a hotel and I met him. And we fell in love, deeply in love. And he didn’t even want to see Hillary. He said, you’re going to win. I don’t want to meet her. Said, “You’re gonna win.” He didn’t want see her, remember that? So we had a good relationship right from the beginning. No, we met. We didn’t know each other before that. We had great chemistry. And I stayed twice as long as I was supposed to. Took up her time. And then when it was her time, he didn’t want to meet with her. But he did because he’s a gentleman, but lasted about one minute. Thank you everybody.

Watch above via G7 2026.

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