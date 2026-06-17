Trump Drops Stunning Quote in Riff on Letting Iran Have Missiles: ‘They Hurt a Little Location But—’

President Donald Trump dropped a stunning quote into a riff about allowing Iran to have missiles, saying they “hurt a little location, but…”

The president has been attending the 52nd Group of 7 (G7) Summit at Evian-le-Bains in France this week, participating in multilateral meetings that have prompted many photo ops.

The big one was a press conference Wednesday afternoon to close out the summit, which Trump opened with a marathon opening statement that was heavy with patter about the leaked Iran Memorandum of Understanding that features a 14-point plan that includes the creation of a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

In one digression, Trump addressed the idea of Iran retaining missile capability with a little skit that culminated with the declaration that missiles “They hurt a little location, but they don’t blow up the planet”:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: So, we’ll be working on a parallel effort with the Gulf nations to address non-nuclear issues such as the conventional ballistic missiles, which we’ll talking about, and support them. I mean, they have to have some because other people have some, and they’ve got to have some. Somebody said, “You shouldn’t give them one.”. I mean I have guys. I like some of these guys. But I don’t think they’re smart. “Sir, you shouldn’t let them have any missile!”. I said, well, what am I going to do? Am I going let Saudi Arabia have missiles but they can’t have them? “Yes, sir!”. It doesn’t work that way, you know? It doesn’ t work that. And missiles aren’t the problem. Missiles are–. They hurt a little location, but they don’t blow up the planet. So the Gulf nations will address the non-nuclear issues as we’ll be talking about the ballistic missiles and… We’ll talk also about the terrorist proxies that they have that– we don’t want that to happen. But I want to thank our partners in both Pakistan and Qatar. These people work so hard. And they knew them a little bit. The case of Pakistan, quite well, and the case of Qatar

Watch above via MS NOW.

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