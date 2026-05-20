‘Trump is My President!’ Lauren Boebert Tries to Get Back in Trump’s Good Graces After Massie is Wiped Out in GOP Primary

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) celebrated President Donald Trump on Tuesday, after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was unseated and Trump threatened to do the same to her.

In a social media post on Tuesday evening, shortly after Massie was defeated in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District by Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein, Boebert attempted to get back in the president’s good graces with a social media post praising him.

“Tonight I celebrated my son’s graduation! My friend & Co-Chair gave his all in Kentucky! Trump is my President! Jesus is Lord!” wrote Boebert. “I look forward to a lifetime filled with joy, purpose, and gratitude. May God continue to bless America and the freedoms that make this nation the greatest.”

Tonight I celebrated my son’s graduation! My friend & Co-Chair gave his all in Kentucky! Trump is my President! Jesus is Lord! I look forward to a lifetime filled with joy, purpose, and gratitude. May God continue to bless America and the freedoms that make this nation the… pic.twitter.com/QqMHMLv8aV — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 20, 2026

The congresswoman’s post came just days after Trump attacked her in a Truth Social post and threatened to endorse a Republican primary challenger to remove her from Congress.

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” Trump threatened on Saturday. “Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just let me know, or announce your Candidacy, and I will be there for you!”

Out of the four Republicans in Congress who split with Trump by signing a discharge petition to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, just two will soon remain after Massie was defeated on Tuesday, and Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned in January.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will back a primary challenge against Boebert, who was one of the four dissenting Republicans, while Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has so far managed to avoid Trump’s wrath.

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