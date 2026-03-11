‘People Aren’t Happy!’ Angry Americans Vent About Gas Prices on MS NOW Amid Trump-Iran War

Americans vented their frustrations about rising gas prices amid the Iran war in an MS NOW segment from the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

MS NOW reporter Will McDuffie joined Ana Cabrera remotely from Pennsylvania on Wednesday as the national gas price has risen more than .60 cents in the last month, with much of that uptick occurring in the last week amid the strikes against Iran by the U.S. and Israel.

“People aren’t happy and why would they be? I mean, the price increases have gotten insane,” McDuffie said.

According to AAA, the current national price average sits at approximately $3.60. A month ago, the national average was just under $3.

“If it keeps going, it’s not going to be good,” Harrisburg resident Randy Fulp said.

According to the Pennsylvania resident, his gas prices have shot up more than .40 cents in the last five days. In the state, the average gas price sits at $3.66, a jump from $3.13 at the same time last month.

“As of right now, I’m at less than a quarter of a tank, so it’s between getting gas or going to the grocery store to get food for my kids,” resident Samantha Lawson told McDuffie.

Rias Donahue meanwhile gave up on driving altogether.

“I actually stopped driving because gas prices have gotten so high. I can’t even really afford to go to work so I resulted in taking the bus now,” the resident said.

McDuffie closed the segment by warning that further cost upticks could be hitting consumers soon too.

“And, Ana, if it wasn’t enough just to feel the price increase when you fill up your own car, keep in mind that trucking companies — because the price of diesel has gone up too — it costs more for these trucking companies to move goods across the country,” he reported. “And the president of one company that we spoke to yesterday here said that price increase eventually will get passed on to the consumer.”

President Donald Trump responded to rising gas prices in an interview with ABC News in which he dismissed the increase as a “little glitch.”

“I think it’s fine,” he said. “It’s a little glitch. We had to take this detour.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

